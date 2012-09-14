LONDON, Sept 14 U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell in Europe on Friday, as investors shed safe-haven assets following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to take bold new easing measures. The Fed said on Thursday it would buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt each month until the employment outlook substantially improves, as long as inflation stays in check. It said it would keep interest rates low through at least mid-2015, extending the timeframe from until late 2014 previously. The central bank's stimulus steps however also included mortgage-backed security (MBS) purchases rather than the Treasury buys many had expected, which disappointed some bond market participants. The Fed's move boosted risk assets, with European equities hitting a 14-month high while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped more than 2 percent to four-month highs. "The MBS buying has benefited risk assets the most and if equities continue to surge, and making new highs and it seems they will, that's going to come at the cost of Treasuries and the flight to quality bid gets reduced," a trader said. "But with the language saying rates will remain on hold until at least 2015 it means the front end of the Treasury curve doesn't have too much room to cheapen and what that makes for is a steeper Treasury curve." The yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.761 percent compared with 1.739 percent in U.S. trading the previous day. The trader said a further rise in benchmark yields could see another test of 1.83 percent, the 200-day moving average that has offered support in recent sessions. "While 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' proved a winning strategy following previous QE (quantitative easing)announcements, this may well be different this time around, with U.S. Treasuries' QE speculation kept alive," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said in a note. "We expect 10-year U.S. Treasuries to trade range bound over the coming weeks and see scope for a continued bounce from the 1.83-86 percent key support area." The 30-year bond yield rose to 2.991 from 2.950 percent in late U.S. trading on Thursday, when it briefly rose above the 3 percent level for the first time in about four months.