BRIEF-TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS OFFERING $200 MLN OF ADDITIONAL SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024
TOKYO, June 29 The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield dropped 17 basis points in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece staggered closer to defaulting on its debt repayment and Athens imposed capital controls on its banks.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was last at 2.309 percent, compared with its U.S. close of 2.476 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Paul Tait)
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday morning as heavyweight energy stocks rose with higher oil prices, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.