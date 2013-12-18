MUMBAI Dec 18 Shares in India's Trent Ltd surge 6.5 percent at pre-open trading after Tesco Plc said on Tuesday it had applied to buy a 50 percent stake in the company's unit, Trent Hypermarket Ltd.

The world's third-largest retailer, which already has a franchise agreement to provide support to Trent's Star Bazaar chain, has made an application to India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board and plans to invest $110 million, an official at the Indian trade ministry said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)