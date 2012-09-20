ISTANBUL, Sept 20 Turkish bond yields rose on
Thursday as investors sold debt ahead of auctions next week and
on renewed inflation worries while shares in paper maker Olmuksa
jumped more than 3 percent after its parent company sold its
stake.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 7.47 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 7.39
percent.
Next week, the Turkish treasury will hold three debt
auctions, including a new two-year year fixed-coupon bond, which
is expected to be the new two-year benchmark bond.
Investors were selling bonds ahead of the debt auctions on
the view that demand for the new paper would reduce the volume
of trade in the old benchmark.
Some traders said heightened inflation worries, as the oil
price climbed towards $109 a barrel, also prompted selling.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.17 percent
at 67,001 points, outperforming a 1.03 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
Shares in Olmuksa, a unit of Turkey's Sabanci
Holding, closed up 3.45 percent to 7.20 lira after
Sabanci said late on Wednesday it had signed a deal with Spain's
International Paper Container Holdings for the sale of
its 43.73 percent stake in the company.
By 1506 GMT, the lira was at 1.7985 against the dollar
, slightly weaker than 1.7955 late on Wednesday.
Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to
2.0634, from 2.0689.