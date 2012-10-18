ISTANBUL Oct 18 The Turkish lira firmed and
bond yields inched up on Thursday after Turkey's central bank
made a limited cut to its overnight lending rate and said it
would maintain its cautious stance.
The bank cut its overnight lending rate to 9.5 percent from
10.0 percent on Thursday while keeping its main policy rate and
overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 5 percent.
It was the second consecutive month that the bank had cut
its lending rate to support slowing economic activity, but the
reduction was smaller than the 100 basis point move that some
economists had pencilled in.
The bank said inflation would stay above its target for some
time.
By 1505 GMT the lira had firmed to 1.7965 against the dollar
, from 1.8004 late on Wednesday. Against the
euro-dollar basket it strengthened to 2.0745,
from 2.0815.
Traders said the smaller than expected rate cut by the
central bank has supported the lira.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.36 percent, slightly up from
Wednesday's close at 7.32 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed 0.47 percent down
at 70,355 points, underperforming a 0.13 percent rise in the
emerging markets index.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)