* Bond yields dip, shares at fresh high
* Lira firms
* Arcelik shares fall
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 Turkish bond yields closed near
a 22-month low on Thursday after the Treasury cut its borrowing
plans for November, while shares hit a record high for a third
consecutive session buoyed by optimism about bank earnings.
Turkish assets have been performing strongly across the
board in recent days with markets hopeful that Fitch will soon
upgrade the country to investment grade status.
The two-year benchmark yield closed at
7.02 percent, after falling to 6.99 percent in early trade, its
lowest since early January 2011. It closed at 7.08 percent on
Wednesday.
The Treasury said late on Wednesday it planned to borrow 13
billion lira ($7.24 billion) from domestic markets in November,
down from a previously planned 16 billion, helping push bond
prices higher.
The main share index closed up 0.03 percent at
72,552 points, after earlier hitting a record high of 72,940.82
points. It was underperforming a 0.35 percent rise in the global
emerging markets index.
Turkey's banking index .XBANK was up 0.7 percent, building
on Wednesday's gains after strong third quarter profits from
Garanti Bank boosted optimism about the sector.
But white-goods maker Arcelik took some of the
shine off the market, with its shares falling more than two
percent after it reported a weaker-than-expected net profit for
the third quarter.
Ratings agency Fitch will hold a conference in Istanbul on
Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating. Currently it
rates Turkey at BB+ with a stable outlook, one notch below
investment grade.
Fitch said in October that Turkey was making good progress
in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look
again soon at its rating.
By 1603 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7886 against the dollar
, its strongest since late September, compared with
1.7945 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket
it strengthened to 2.0519, from 2.0610.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron
Askew)