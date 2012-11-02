* Banking shares dip, bond yields inch up

* Lira flat

ISTANBUL Nov 2 Shares in Turkish banks dipped on Friday after a media report said they would be fined for colluding on setting interest rates, while bond yields inched up ahead of debt auctions next week.

The banking sector closed 2.41 percent down, underperforming a 1.56 percent fall in Turkey's main share index to 71,422 points. The global emerging markets index was up 0.48 percent.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday that the Competition board was about to fine 12 banks including Turkey's four largest banks, Isbank, Ziraat Bank, Garanti Bank and Akbank for collusion in setting interest rates charged on loans.

"The investigation continues," an official at the board, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.

"It's not possible to comment now about the direction of the decision. It seems that the decision, which was expected at the start of 2013, will be in March 2013," the official said.

Competition Board chairman Nurettin Kaldirimci told Reuters in August that a decision was due at the start of next year.

The Competition Board fined Akbank, Garanti, Isbank, Vakifbank < VAKBN.IS>, Yapi Kredi, Denizbank and Finansbank, a total 72.3 million lira ($40.68 million) over anti-competitive practices last year.

"The sell-off in banking shares is due to the rumour that the Competition Board will fine banks and the (overall index) selling for profit taking," said Altan Aydin, equity analyst at Garanti Securities.

The main share index hit a record high 72,940.82 points on Thursday, helped by expectations that Fitch could soon upgrade Turkey's credit rating and on optimism on banks' third-quarter earnings.

Ratings agency Fitch will hold a conference in Istanbul on Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating. In October, it said Turkey was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis.

Currently, the agency rates Turkey at BB+ with a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade.

"The higher possibility of Fitch to upgrade the outlook and not the rating itself also caused the sell-off," Altan said.

Turkey's two-year benchmark yield closed flat 7.02 percent. Traders said investors were awaiting for the Treasury's debt auctions next week, including the tap of the current two-year benchmark bond.

By 1542 GMT, the lira was flat at 1.7889 against the dollar . Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0430, from 2.0519.

($1 = 1.7881 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)