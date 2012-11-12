ISTANBUL Nov 12 Turkish bond yields fell to record lows on Monday after the central bank said it might cut rates if the lira firms further, while banking shares fell ahead of Halkbank's secondary public offering.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.38 percent, after hitting an all-time low of 6.30 percent. On Friday it closed at 6.56 percent.

The bond yields dipped following comments by central bank governor Erdem Basci who said the bank might apply a measured rate cut if the lira appreciates further.

Basci said the bank would react in the short term if the real exchange rate reached 120-125 on the bank's own index and would take strong policy action if it passed 130.

That would reduce banks' cost of funding at the central bank, leaving them more resources to buy bonds.

"The real exchange rate currently stands at 117 level. We don't think the lira will firm to the levels mentioned by the central bank in the short-term ... The benchmark yield can fall as low as 6.20 percent," wrote Gizem Oztok Altinsac, economist at Garanti Securities in a note.

The lira eased after Basci's comments and by 1535 GMT it stood at 1.7987 to the dollar from 1.7896 late on Friday. Against the euro-dollar basket, it eased to 2.0431, from 2.0325.

"The lira weakened after the central bank's comments as the bank signalled it could take steps against a further appreciation of the lira," said Burcin Metin, head of the forex desk at ING Bank.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.65 percent down at 71,357 points, underperforming a 0.16 percent fall in the global emerging markets index. The fall was led by a sell-off in banking shares which dipped 1.7 percent.

On Friday, the Istanbul Stock Exchange said the privatisation of a 20.8 percent stake in Turkish lender Halkbank would take place on Nov. 20 and that trading on Halkbank shares would be suspended on Nov 12 until Nov 21.

"Wee see investors sell the banking shares to collect enough funds in order to bid at the secondary public offering in Halkbank," said Hakan Tezcan, strategist at YF Securities. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)