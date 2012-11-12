ISTANBUL Nov 12 Turkish bond yields fell to
record lows on Monday after the central bank said it might cut
rates if the lira firms further, while banking shares fell ahead
of Halkbank's secondary public offering.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 6.38 percent, after hitting an
all-time low of 6.30 percent. On Friday it closed at 6.56
percent.
The bond yields dipped following comments by central bank
governor Erdem Basci who said the bank might apply a measured
rate cut if the lira appreciates further.
Basci said the bank would react in the short term if the
real exchange rate reached 120-125 on the bank's own index and
would take strong policy action if it passed 130.
That would reduce banks' cost of funding at the central
bank, leaving them more resources to buy bonds.
"The real exchange rate currently stands at 117 level. We
don't think the lira will firm to the levels mentioned by the
central bank in the short-term ... The benchmark yield can fall
as low as 6.20 percent," wrote Gizem Oztok Altinsac, economist
at Garanti Securities in a note.
The lira eased after Basci's comments and by 1535 GMT it
stood at 1.7987 to the dollar from 1.7896 late on
Friday. Against the euro-dollar basket, it eased
to 2.0431, from 2.0325.
"The lira weakened after the central bank's comments as the
bank signalled it could take steps against a further
appreciation of the lira," said Burcin Metin, head of the forex
desk at ING Bank.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.65 percent
down at 71,357 points, underperforming a 0.16 percent fall in
the global emerging markets index. The fall was led by
a sell-off in banking shares which dipped 1.7 percent.
On Friday, the Istanbul Stock Exchange said the
privatisation of a 20.8 percent stake in Turkish lender Halkbank
would take place on Nov. 20 and that trading on
Halkbank shares would be suspended on Nov 12 until Nov 21.
"Wee see investors sell the banking shares to collect enough
funds in order to bid at the secondary public offering in
Halkbank," said Hakan Tezcan, strategist at YF Securities.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)