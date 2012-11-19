ISTANBUL Nov 19 Turkish bond yields dipped on Monday on growing belief the central bank would opt for a bigger easing of policy at its monthly meeting on tomorrow while the lira traded slightly stronger.

Shares were led lower by a fall of around one percent in the banking sector.

By 1425 GMT, the lira was at 1.7990 to the dollar , slightly stronger than 1.8022 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket, the currency eased to around 2.0509 from 2.0464.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.29 percent from Friday's close at 6.43 percent.

In intraday trade it touched 6.27 percent, a record low last hit on Nov. 14 after the credit ratings agency Fitch upgraded Turkey to investment grade and the central bank governor hinted at more rate cuts if the lira firmed excessively.

The bank holds its regular policy meeting on Tuesday.

"Markets are pricing in a cut in the upper end of the interest rate corridor and in the policy rate. That's why bond yields dipped," said Erdinc Mogol, manager at treasury marketing unit in Akbank.

Investors expect the bank to cut the upper end of the interest rate corridor, the overnight lending rate, to 9 percent from 9.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll on Friday.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said last week the bank could cut its overnight borrowing rate, the lower end of the rate corridor, or the policy rate if the lira keeps climbing.

The bank started cutting the overnight lending rate in September to counter a slowdown in the economy, but has kept its overnight borrowing rate at 5 percent and its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate, at a record low of 5.75 percent since August 2011.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.26 percent down at 70,607 points, led by a fall of 0.89 percent in the banking shares.

Turkey has raised 4.51 billion lira ($2.5 billion) from the sale of a 24 percent stake in state-controlled Halkbank , selling 299 million shares for 15.1 lira apiece - close to the top of the offer range of 13.80-15.90 lira.

Analysts said the banking index fell due to Halkbank's sale as Monday was the last day for some investors bidding in the sale to deliver the funds, pushing them to sell other banks.

The shares in Turkish Airlines, Turkey's flag carrier, jumped 9.07 percent to 4.81 lira, after its third quarter results which showed a 39 percent rise in net profit. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)