ISTANBUL Nov 19 Turkish bond yields dipped on
Monday on growing belief the central bank would opt for a bigger
easing of policy at its monthly meeting on tomorrow while the
lira traded slightly stronger.
Shares were led lower by a fall of around one percent in the
banking sector.
By 1425 GMT, the lira was at 1.7990 to the dollar
, slightly stronger than 1.8022 late on Friday.
Against its euro-dollar basket, the currency
eased to around 2.0509 from 2.0464.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 6.29 percent from Friday's close at
6.43 percent.
In intraday trade it touched 6.27 percent, a record low last
hit on Nov. 14 after the credit ratings agency Fitch upgraded
Turkey to investment grade and the central bank governor hinted
at more rate cuts if the lira firmed excessively.
The bank holds its regular policy meeting on Tuesday.
"Markets are pricing in a cut in the upper end of the
interest rate corridor and in the policy rate. That's why bond
yields dipped," said Erdinc Mogol, manager at treasury marketing
unit in Akbank.
Investors expect the bank to cut the upper end of the
interest rate corridor, the overnight lending rate, to 9 percent
from 9.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll on Friday.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said last week the bank
could cut its overnight borrowing rate, the lower end of the
rate corridor, or the policy rate if the lira keeps
climbing.
The bank started cutting the overnight lending rate in
September to counter a slowdown in the economy, but has kept its
overnight borrowing rate at 5 percent and its main policy rate,
the one-week repo rate, at a record low of 5.75 percent since
August 2011.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.26 percent
down at 70,607 points, led by a fall of 0.89 percent in the
banking shares.
Turkey has raised 4.51 billion lira ($2.5 billion) from the
sale of a 24 percent stake in state-controlled Halkbank
, selling 299 million shares for 15.1 lira apiece -
close to the top of the offer range of 13.80-15.90 lira.
Analysts said the banking index fell due to Halkbank's sale
as Monday was the last day for some investors bidding in the
sale to deliver the funds, pushing them to sell other banks.
The shares in Turkish Airlines, Turkey's flag
carrier, jumped 9.07 percent to 4.81 lira, after its third
quarter results which showed a 39 percent rise in net
profit.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)