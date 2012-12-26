ISTANBUL Dec 26 The Turkish lira firmed
slightly against the dollar and shares hit a record high in
extremely thin post-Christmas trade on Wednesday, while bond
yields inched up.
By 1535 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7925 to the dollar
, from 1.7944 late on Tuesday. Against its
euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0830, from
2.0803.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 6.08 percent, from Wednesday's close at 6.05 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.51 percent
at 77,991 points, after hitting a record 78,239.93, led by
banking shares which rose 0.81 percent. The global
emerging markets index was up 0.21 percent.
"The shares rose in almost nil trading. Investors consider
Turkey as a safe haven due to its strong banking sector and
reliable macroeconomic policies. Therefore they still buy
Turkish shares," said Sadrettin Bagci, an analyst at Yatirim
Finansman.
Shares in Turkish lender Aktifbank continued to
rise and closed up 12.25 percent at 2.29 lira after it said on
Dec. 24 that Anadolu Holding, which has a 77.7 percent stake in
the bank, will start talks to sell its stake to Commercial Bank
of Qatar.
Petrochemicals maker Petkim rose 3.25 percent to
2.86 lira after it signed an agreement with its indirect major
shareholder, Azeri state energy company SOCAR, to buy natural
gas starting from Jan. 1, 2013, a move seen reducing Petkim's
costs.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)