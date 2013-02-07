ISTANBUL Feb 7 The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond hit a record low in thin trade on Thursday after comments from the economy minister about "excessive" lira appreciation fuelled expectations of a rate cut.

Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said policymakers could not stand by and watch after the real lira exchange rate rose above 120, a level he described as an "excessive appreciation zone".

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.65 percent, after hitting its lowest ever level of 5.63 percent, down from Wednesday's close at 5.73 percent. It has fallen around 20 basis points this week.

Rate cut expectations rose after the lira's real effective exchange rate rose above 120, a level the central bank said in November would prompt it to make "measured" interest rate cuts.

By 1553 GMT, the lira weakened to 1.7720 to the dollar , after earlier hitting its weakest since late January at 1.7725, partly due to rate cut expectations and to a strengthening dollar in global markets, traders said. The lira was at 1.7646 to the dollar late on Wednesday.

Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0717 from 2.0764.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 2.38 percent at 78,149 points, led by a fall of 3.78 percent in banking shares. The global emerging markets index was down 0.44 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron Askew)