ISTANBUL Feb 15 Turkish shares rebounded on Friday with banks leading the charge, buoyed by recent strong quarterly earnings, while bond yields and the lira were steady ahead of an interest rate decision next week.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.65 percent at 78,081.40 points, recovering after hitting 76,630.45 on Thursday, its lowest since Dec. 21.

The market outperformed a flat global emerging markets index and banking stocks rose 1.07 percent.

"Investors bought Turkish shares ... after the recent sell-off. The low level of bond yields and strong fourth-quarter bank results encouraged investors," said Alper Ozdamar, equity analyst at Garanti Securities.

The banking sector has produced a string of solid quarterly results over the past two weeks.

By 1543 GMT, the lira was at 1.7674 to the dollar , a touch firmer than 1.7695 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket the lira firmed slightly to 2.0646, from 2.0651.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.78 percent, from Thursday's close at 5.77 percent.

Analysts said investors were avoiding taking new positions ahead of a central bank interest rate decision due on Feb. 19 and debt auctions next week.

The treasury holds four debt auctions, including the two-year benchmark bond and a 10-year paper, on Monday and Tuesday. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Susan Fenton)