ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Turkish stocks fell on Friday
after shares in two major conglomerates plunged following
reports of a complaint against them in a court case over the
ousting of Turkey's first Islamist-led government 16 years ago.
Shares in Dogan Holding sank nearly 8 percent
after the Sabah newspaper said a complaint had been filed
against its owner, Aydin Dogan, in the trial, which began two
weeks ago. Shares closed 6.67 percent lower at 0.84
lira
Shares in Turkey's biggest company Koc Holding,
also reportedly named in the complaint, fell 4 percent after the
news. It later trimmed losses to close 0.88 percent lower at
8.96 lira.
"The Prime Minister made remarks on this issue yesterday,
and today two of his advisers wrote in newspaper columns on the
same issue. Names of the two companies being associated with
this case have created selling pressure on the stocks," an
analyst covering the two companies for an Istanbul-based
brokerage said.
The reported complaint against Koc and Dogan came a day
after Erdogan said he was "surprised" that corporate interests
which he said had been supportive of past coup attempts in
Turkey had not been held to account.
The main share index fell 1.5 percent to 71,635
points, after five consecutive day of gains, underperforming the
broader emerging market index, which fell 0.43
percent.
Turkey's lira fell on Friday after a higher-than-expected
current account gap added to the economic imbalances that leave
it among the most exposed to a cut in U.S. Federal Reserve
bond-buying next week.
Turkey has been among the biggest sufferers among
higher-yielding emerging markets in recent weeks as investors
began to withdraw much of the cheap dollar funding poured into
the U.S. banking system by the Fed.
Its huge current account deficit, $5.786 billion in July
compared to a revised $4.626 billion in June, means it is
dependent on an inflow of foreign capital to give it the hard
currency it needs to buy oil and other imports, and leaves the
lira stricken when capital instead flows out.
"The higher-than-expected current account deficit is likely
to pressurise exchange rates as capital inflows are getting
slower in the second half of the year in line with other
emerging markets mainly due to Fed tapering concerns," analysts
at EkspresInvest wrote in a research note.
Analysts expect the Fed will announce on Wednesday that it
will trim its monthly spending on asset purchases by $10
billion, according to a Reuters poll of economists, although
much of that move looks now to have been priced in to markets.
The lira weakened to 2.0301 against the dollar
by 1552 GMT from 2.0175 late on Thursday.
The yield on the 10-year bond was almost
flat at 9.79 percent from Thursday's close.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)