ISTANBUL Jan 17 The Turkish lira touched its strongest level against the dollar in eight months and shares hit a record high on Thursday, boosted by expectations of a sovereign credit rating upgrade.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6 percent, unchanged from the previous day.

By 1539 GMT, the lira was at 1.7536 per dollar, its strongest level since last May, from 1.7672 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0476 from 2.0591.

Analysts said expectations of a second credit rating upgrade for Turkey, a positive trend in the economic outlook and high bond yields made Turkish assets attractive to investors.

Fitch upgraded Turkey to investment grade in early November, and investors expect a second agency, probably Moody's, to follow suit. Moody's told Reuters on Thursday it did not comment on market speculation.

The main Istanbul share index was up 0.93 percent at 84,860 points, outperforming a 0.17 percent rise in global emerging markets, after earlier hitting a record high for a fourth day in a row at 85,395.19 points.

Shares in poultry producer Seker Pilic closed up 11.05 percent at 2.11 lira after the firm said its majority shareholders had started non-binding talks with Torunlar Gida on a stake sale. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)