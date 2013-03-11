ISTANBUL, March 11 Turkish bond yields inched up in thin trade on Monday ahead of treasury debt auctions as investors reduced their exposures to riskier assets following Italy credit downgrade.

Turkey's treasury will hold a 15-month zero-coupon bond auction on Tuesday. Next week, it will hold four debt auctions, including the current two-year benchmark bond.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.82 percent, from Thursday's close at 5.78 percent, as investors sold the paper due to rising European debt worries after Italy's downgrade, traders said.

Fitch cut Italy's rating one notch and gave it a negative outlook, citing political uncertainty following last month's election, a protracted recession and high levels of debt.

Some analysts fear that a failure by Italy to push through reforms could reignite bond market contagion across the euro zone and hammer riskier markets.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.51 percent at 83,119.65 points, slightly underperforming a fall of 0.34 percent in the global emerging markets index.

By 1543 GMT, the lira stood at 1.8020 to the dollar , from 1.8052 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0724, from 2.0753. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)