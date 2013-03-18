ISTANBUL, March 18 Turkish bond yields were flat
on Monday, holding their own ahead of debt sales as investors
cut exposure to riskier assets after a levy on bank deposits in
Cyprus threatened to deepen the euro area's debt crisis.
The treasury will tap a fixed-coupon bond auction maturing
in February 2018, and issue a seven-year floating rate note
maturing in March 2020.
On Tuesday it will issue a 10 year fixed-coupon bond.
By 1033 GMT, the yield on the two-year benchmark bond
was at 5.95 percent, virtually unchanged from
Friday's close of 5.94 percent.
The auctions will enable the treasury to reach its borrowing
target for March, analysts said.
"However, more important will be the demand for these
auctions, especially the new 10-year bond... The treasury has a
much bigger borrowing need in April and May," said Erkin Isik, a
strategist at TEB BNP-Paribas.
"Any weakness in demand for the current month will lead the
market to become more worried about the domestic debt dynamics."
The lira stood at 1.8148 to the dollar, from
1.8064 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket
it firmed to 2.0810, from 2.0837.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.15 percent to
82,992.84 points, outperforming a fall of 1.22 percent in the
global emerging markets index.
"Headwinds from recent euro zone-related developments are
likely to put pressure on stocks," said Ayse Colak, executive
vice president at Tera Brokers.
"Europe's bailout of Cyprus sparked concerns... that the
one-time tax on accounts could trigger bank runs across Europe
and destabilize the financial system."
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by John Stonestreet)