ISTANBUL Aug 7 Turkish assets weakened in lacklustre trade on Wednesday, with markets closing early for a national holiday and with signs that U.S. monetary stimulus might be scaled back soon clouding sentiment.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 0.66 percent at 73,545 points at midday (0900 GMT), although it still outperformed the wider emerging markets index which fell to a four-week low.

Dovish Fed policymaker Charles Evans said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank might reduce its bond-buying programme later this year, possibly as early as next month.

By 0950 GMT the lira had weakened to 1.9312 to the dollar compared to 1.9269 on Tuesday evening.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond was at 8.97 percent on Wednesday, up from 8.96 percent late on Tuesday.

Turkey's central bank injected 2.5 billion lira ($1.3 billion) into the market in a one-week repo auction on Wednesday at a fixed simple rate of 4.5 percent.

Turkish markets will remain closed for the rest of the week.

