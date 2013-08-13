ISTANBUL Aug 13 Turkish bond yields rose on
Tuesday and two treasury auctions drew weak demand as concern
about a stubborn current account deficit and concerns about
inflation deterred investors.
U.S. retail sales figures, which pointed to an improving
economy and strengthened the case for a quicker reduction in the
Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, also dampened appetite for
emerging market assets including Turkish debt.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond closed
at 9.32 percent, up from 9.04 percent at Monday's close.
The Treasury sold a less-than-expected 744.5 million lira
($387 mln) of its March 8, 2023 fixed-coupon bond at a yield of
9.24 percent in a tap. The yield was above a forecast of 9.14
percent.
The results of debt auctions this week have been mixed.
On Monday, the Treasury sold more than expected of its Aug.
2, 2023 inflation-linked bond but less than expected of a June
20, 2018 fixed-coupon bond, suggesting the market is nervous
about the outlook for inflation after it jumped to 9 percent in
July.
"Net-net, quite disappointing auctions as investors still
prefer to steer clear of Turkey risk given concerns on the
current account deficit and its financing, exchange rate and the
outlook for inflation," Standard Bank economist Timothy Ash said
in a note.
The lira weakened to 1.9332 against the dollar
from 1.9231 late on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index was almost unchanged
at 75,424 points, having risen above 76,000 points earlier in
the session. It underperformed the broader emerging markets
index, which was up 0.66 percent.
($1 = 1.9251 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Susan Fenton)