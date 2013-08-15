ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkish assets fell on Thursday
after strong macroeconomic data from the United States bolstered
the case for a cut in the Fed's stimulus programme, and offset
the impact of better-than-expected Turkish current account data.
The main Istanbul share index rose above 76,000
points following the current account data release but closed
down 2.02 percent. It underperformed the broader emerging
markets index, which was down 0.09 percent.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July, while a
separate report showed the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits fell to a near six-year low last week.
The lira weakened to 1.9425 against the dollar
at 1448 GMT from 1.9323 late on Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond closed
down at 9.37 percent from 9.23 percent at Wednesday's close.
In the morning, central bank data showed the Turkish current
account deficit shrank to $4.445 billion in June from a revised
$7.30 billion in May, below a Reuters poll forecast for a
deficit of $5.1 billion.
"We started the day very positively with a
lower-than-expected current account deficit and additional
liquidity tightening," said Erkin Esik from TEB, speaking of the
central bank's decision not to hold a repo auction on Thursday.
The current account deficit, Turkey's main economic
weakness, makes it susceptible to capital outflows when central
banks in developed economies start to tighten liquidity.
"But at the moment all the emerging markets are following
U.S. 10-year bond yields," Esik said, attributing the rise in
Turkish bond yields mostly to strong data from the US.
