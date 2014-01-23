ISTANBUL Jan 23 Turkey's lira touched a new record low against the dollar on Thursday two days after the central bank left interest rates on hold and failed to meet market expectations for earlier and longer additional tightening.

Turkey's lira weakened as fara as 2.2931 against the dollar from 2.2635 late on Wednesday. It bounced off its low to 2.2910 by 0911 GMT.

A corruption scandal shaking the government and fears about the impact of cuts to U.S. monetary stimulus have sent the lira down 10 percent against the dollar over the past month, and investors had been crying out for a rate hike to defend it. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Alexandra Hudson)