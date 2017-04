ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkey's lira weakened to a fresh record low above 2.2 against the dollar on Thursday as the negative impact of a corruption scandal surrounding the government was compounded by dollar strength after robust U.S. data.

The lira edged off a new of 2.2045 against the U.S. currency and stood at 2.2028 at 0653 GMT. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)