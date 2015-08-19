ISTANBUL Aug 19 Turkey's lira plumbed a new
record low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, after a central
bank presentation failed to assuage investors concerns about its
appetite to defy political pressure and lift rates.
A day after the bank kept its rates steady on Tuesday, it
told economists in a presentation that it had started to raise
its policy rate in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hikes,
reflecting the impact of political pressure from Ankara.
"Generally speaking, the hikes in the policy rate in the
coming months will be tied to Fed rate hikes. Hence the steps
taken by the central bank in the coming period will be
determined by the Fed," Muammer Komurcuoglu, an economist at Is
Invest, who attended the meeting, told Reuters.
The lira fell to 2.9070 to the dollar, a new record.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Behiye Selin Taner; writing
by David Dolan)