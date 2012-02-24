* Lira weakens 0.4 pct against dollar

* Yields rise on lira's decline, inflation concerns

* Shares steady, Boyner rises 2.65 percent on M&A news (Adds closing prices, fresh quotes)

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 The Turkish lira weakened against the dollar on Friday as oilon an easier monetary policy outlook and rising oil prices while worries about inflation pushed bond yields higher by more than 15 basis points.

A surge in prices for oil, with Brent crude at around $124 a barrel on Friday and heading for its fifth successive weekly gain, means has intensified pressures on the energy-dependent Turkish economy.

By 1531 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7672 versus the dollar, weaker than 1.7638 in late trade on Thursday.

"The lira's weakening has been triggered by the central bank's policy easing move. It was then accelerated by rising oil prices as this can widen the current account deficit, which already is at alarming levels," said Erdinc Mogol, manager of the treasury marketing unit at Akbank.

"The lira gained almost 7 percent so far this year against the dollar which also gives to investors another reason to sell for profit taking," Mogol added.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira slipped to 2.0733, its weakest since late January, from 2.0540 late on Thursday.

Turkey's current account deficit, seen as the main vulnerability to external shocks, reached nearly 10 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 and expected to decline only to 8 percent by the government in 2012.

Turkish Central Bank had been implementing a policy mix of high reserve requirement ratios and low policy rate to hamper further widening of the external imbalances of the economy.

Since the economy recently started to show some signs of a slowdown, the bank eased its policy stance at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday by cutting its lending rate to 11.5 percent and increasing the monthly repo funding to 6 billion lira, a move seen weakening the lira by making abundant the liquidity.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 9.18 percent from a previous close at 9 percent.

"The bond market was affected negatively by the lira's decline and the rising oil prices as they both add to inflation concerns. We saw some foreign investors selling bonds today," said a forex trader of a bank in Istanbul.

Usually the bond yields tend to decline under abundant liquidity conditions due to lower funding costs allowing banks to buy more bonds, but inflation concerns outweighed this on Friday as Turkey's inflation is already doubled the year-end target of the central bank at over 10 percent.

Turkey's two-year benchmark yield hit 8.88 percent, its lowest since October on Wednesday, on hopes for further central bank liquidity easing.

The Istanbul share index closed 0.12 percent higher at 59,737.53 points, underperforming a rise of 0.76 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares of retail group Boyner Holding, which owns listed Boyner Magazacilik closed 2.65 percent up at 3.10 lira after it said it acquired 63 percent of Turkish retailer YKM for 190 million lira ($108 million), in Turkey's largest ever deal in non-food retail. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)