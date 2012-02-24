* Lira weakens 0.4 pct against dollar
* Yields rise on lira's decline, inflation concerns
* Shares steady, Boyner rises 2.65 percent on M&A news
ISTANBUL, Feb 24 The Turkish lira weakened
against the dollar on Friday on worries about the impact on its
economy of rising oil prices and an easier monetary policy
outlook, while inflation fears pushed bond yields more than 15
basis points higher.
A surge in oil, with Brent crude at around $124 a barrel on
Friday and heading for its fifth successive weekly gain, will
intensify pressure on Turkey, which imports all its energy needs
and is struggling with a record current account deficit. Higher
oil prices will also hit efforts to curb double-digit inflation.
By 1531 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7672 versus
the dollar, weaker than 1.7638 in late trade on Thursday.
"The lira's weakening has been triggered by the central
bank's policy easing move. It was then accelerated by rising oil
prices, as this can widen the current account deficit which is
already at alarming levels," said Erdinc Mogol, manager of the
treasury marketing unit at Akbank.
Turkey's central bank unexpectedly cut its lending rate by
100 basis points on Tuesday and raised the amount of lira it
would provide through one-month repo auctions, which increases
liquidity and can weaken the currency.
"The lira gained almost 7 percent so far this year against
the dollar which also gives to investors another reason to sell
for profit taking," Mogol added.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira
slipped to 2.0733, its weakest since late January, from 2.0540
late on Thursday.
Turkey's current account deficit, which reached nearly 10
percent of gross domestic product in 2011, is seen as making the
economy highly vulnerable to external shocks. The government
expects it to decline only to 8 percent this year.
The central bank has relied on a mix of high reserve
requirement ratios and a low policy rate to stop any further
widening in external imbalances, but cut its lending rate to
11.5 percent on Tuesday and increased monthly repo funding after
signs the economy is starting to slow.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 9.18 percent, from a previous close
at 9 percent.
"The bond market was affected negatively by the lira's
decline and rising oil prices, as they both add to inflation
concerns. We saw some foreign investors selling bonds today,"
said a forex trader of a bank in Istanbul.
Bond yields tend to decline when liquidity is abundant, as
lower funding costs allow banks to buy more bonds, but concerns
about prices will accelerate further outweighed this on Friday.
Turkey's inflation is already double the central bank's year-end
target at more than 10 percent.
Turkey's two-year benchmark yield hit 8.88 percent, its
lowest since October on Wednesday, on hopes the central bank
would ease liquidity conditions again.
The Istanbul stock index closed 0.12 percent higher
at 59,737.53 points, underperforming a rise of 0.76 percent in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
Shares of retail group Boyner Holding, which owns listed
Boyner Magazacilik closed 2.65 percent up at 3.10
lira after it said it acquired 63 percent of Turkish retailer
YKM for 190 million lira ($108 million), in Turkey's largest
ever deal in non-food retail.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)