* Yields jump on inflation and tighter liquidity concerns
* Lira recovers on local companies dollar selling
(Adds closing prices, fresh quotes)
ISTANBUL Feb 27 Turkish shares tumbled
more than 1.5 percent and bond yields climbed around 15 basis
points on Monday as rising oil prices accentuated concerns over
the energy importer's high inflation and current account
deficit.
Expectations of further liquidity tightening from the
central bank to stem the lira's depreciation, also added to
weakness of the bond and equity markets.
By 1532 GMT, the lira had pared its early losses
and traded at 1.7691 versus the dollar but it was still weaker
than 1.7672 in late trade on Friday.
Turkey is heavily dependent on imported energy and has been
hard hit by the rise of over 12 percent in crude oil prices over
the past month.
The current account gap stood at around 10 percent of gross
domestic product at the end of 2011, making Turkey vulnerable to
external factors such as surging global oil prices or to a
sudden halt in capital inflows.
"We saw last week's sell-off continue as the rise in oil
prices affects negatively countries dependent on imported energy
like Turkey," said Cem Tozge, a fund manager at AtaInvest.
The Istanbul stock index closed 1.53 percent down
at 58,821 points, compared to a 1.01 percent decline in the MSCI
emerging markets index. Some investors have profits to
take after a 16 percent rise in the Turkish index since the
start of the year.
Turkish banking shares, accounting for one-third of
the main Istanbul index, closed 1.42 percent down on Monday.
"We see investors now selling to take profits due to the
increase of oil prices and global risk aversion. Surging oil
prices reduce the chance of further liquidity easing, which
weighs on banking shares," said Hakan Tezcan, a strategist at YF
Securities.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 9.34 percent compared with a previous
close of 9.18 percent.
"Inflation concerns due to surge in oil prices and
expectations that the central bank could restart to tighten
liquidity pushed yields higher today," said a fixed income
trader of a big local bank.
"In the short term, I expect the benchmark yield to move
within the 9.50-9.20 band. We see some buying when it gets
closer to 9.50 percent," the trader added.
Turkish Central Bank eased its policy stance at its meeting
last Tuesday by cutting its overnight lending rate and
increasing one-month repo volumes by 1 billion lira.
However, some analysts said that if the lira depreciates
sharply, the bank could return to a tighter liquidity stance to
support the currency and tackle inflation.
Turkey's inflation is already double the central bank's
year-end target at more than 10 percent. Higher inflation means
that investors require higher rates on bonds to compensate.
Turkey's benchmark yield hit 8.88 percent, its lowest since
October, last Wednesday on hopes of easier liquidity conditions.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Anna
Willard)