* Lira weaker on rising oil prices, easy liquidity
conditions
* Bonds, shares flat
* Investors eye debt auctions and inflation data
ISTANBUL, March 2 The Turkish lira
weakened on Friday driven by easier liquidity, while bond yields
steadied in thin trading despite rising oil prices which created
upside risks for Turkey's double-digit inflation ahead of next
week's debt auctions.
The Turkish central bank increased the total weekly stock
funding amount on Friday to 29 billion lira from 27 billion lira
and the monthly stock funding to 22 billion lira from 21 billion
lira.
However, for the period between March 2-15, the bank
decreased the lower limit of total repo funding from 25 billion
lira ($14.26 billion), to 18 billion lira.
"The fact that the central bank announced a lower limit,
doesn't mean that it will absolutely decrease the total funding.
The bank can easily provide an amount way above the lower limit.
We should wait and see what the central bank will actually do,"
said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.
As the central bank eased total liquidity conditions during
the week, the lira eased to 1.7641 versus the dollar
by 1552 GMT, compared with 1.7555 in late trade on Thursday.
"The loose liquidity affected the lira negatively. Besides,
we saw some foreign investors selling lira, as rising oil prices
triggered current account deficit worries," Comert added.
Strong economic growth led to a current account deficit
equivalent to 10 percent of GDP last year.
The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for
Turkey's 2012 gross domestic product growth to 2.3 percent,
marking a sharp revision from the 0.4 percent growth it had
forecast in January. The Turkish economy is expected to have
grown around 8.5 percent in 2011.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira stood
at 2.0474, compared with 2.0468 in late trade on Thursday.
The increase in oil prices close to 11-month highs, revived
worries over Turkish inflation, which is already in double-digit
territory and almost double of the central bank's year-end
target of 5 percent.
However, bond investors preferred to hold back ahead of next
week's debt auctions as Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.24 percent, virtually unchanged
from a previous close of 9.23 percent.
"Despite inflation concerns after the rise in oil prices and
the lira's depreciation, the bond market was very calm. There is
nothing new to price in. Investors await debt auctions and
inflation data," said a fixed income trader of one bank.
Nationwide inflation data will be released on March 5 at
0800 GMT. In January, Turkey's inflation stood at 10.61 percent.
"I expect the auctions will attract strong demand.
Especially the new benchmark bond auction will be important. The
current one could be remain under pressure," the trader added.
The Turkish Treasury plans to borrow 10 billion lira from
domestic markets in March. Next Monday, it will tap the
fixed-coupon bond maturing on Jan. 12, 2022 and on Tuesday it
will issue the new benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014 and
it will tap a CPI-indexed bond maturing on Feb. 23, 2022.
The main stock index closed virtually unchanged on
Friday, rising just 0.29 percent at 60,902.41 points, slightly
outperforming a 0.21 percent increase in the MSCI emerging
markets index.
Trading in the Istanbul Stock Exchange resumed at 1200 GMT
after the morning trading session was cancelled due to a
technical problem. ($1 = 1.7535 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)