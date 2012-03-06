* Lira down, yields up ahead of debt auctions

* Treasury to hold two debt auctions later in the day, including new benchmark

* C.bank says core inflation down as expected

ISTANBUL, March 6 The Turkish lira hit its weakest since early February on Tuesday, hit by signals from the central bank pointing to relatively looser monetary policy and investors selling bonds to clear room for two debt auctions later in the day.

Bond yields, which often rise when investors sell their local debt holdings to get out of the lira, jumped more than 10 basis points.

The lira fell to 1.7841 against the dollar from 1.7700 late on Monday, with traders pointing to lower than expected February inflation and a monthly central bank report that showed core price growth was continuing to fall.

"The global risk off mode affected the lira negatively. But I also think some investors sell the lira on purpose to push the bond yields higher ahead of debt auctions," said Erdinc Mogol, manager of treasury marketing unit of Akbank.

Turkey's central bank has been running a complicated monetary policy that manages liquidity in the banking system on a flexible day to day basis, aiming to bring down its double-digit inflation while keeping the economy growing.

The consumer price index rose 0.56 percent month-on-month in February, less than a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.60 percent rise, for a year-on-year rise of 10.43 percent, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.

The lira, itself a key factor in inflation and the bank's decision-making, has weakened around 1.5 percent versus the dollar since the bank eased its monetary stance at a meeting on Feb. 21.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira stood at 2.0673, compared with 2.0556 in late trade on Monday.

"I believe these levels will not be permanent and the lira will start to firm after the auctions. I also expect the auctions will be successful," Mogol added.

Turkey's current benchmark bond yield maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 9.38 percent, up from a previous close at 9.25 percent.

The two auctions later on Tuesday will include a new benchmark two-year fixed-rate bond maturing on March 5, 2014, and a CPI-indexed bond maturing on Feb. 23, 2022.

Turkey's Treasury borrowed on Monday at a yield of 9.70 percent, close to expectations as easier liquidity conditions and the lower inflation data encouraged investors to bid in a tap of 10-year paper.

The main stock index stood 0.35 percent down at 59,471 points, outperforming a 1.1 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index

"Technically, head and shoulders pattern and close below 60,000 increased the chances of a retreat to 57,500 in the near term, yet today's range should be 59,500-60,100," wrote analysts at Ekpsres Invest. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham)