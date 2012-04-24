* Lira firms on tighter monetary policy outlook
ISTANBUL, April 24 The Turkish lira firmed on
Tuesday on prospects of tighter policy after hawkish comments
from the central bank governor, while bond yields declined in
thin trade after successful debt auctions.
By 1433 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7821 to the
dollar, compared with 1.7917 late on Friday. Against a
euro-dollar basket, the lira firmed to 2.0677,
compared with 2.0787.
Shares remained under selling pressures as they caught up
with Monday's global sell-off when Turkish markets were closed
for a national holiday.
"The dollar's global fall and the central bank's comments
supported the lira as it boosted prospects of further additional
tightening and liquidity adjustments," said Pinar Uslu,
strategist at the influent banking department of ING.
Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on April 21
the bank would prefer to change its policy stance rather than
revise its inflation forecast of 5 percent, re-affirming the
hawkish tone the bank has adopted since its March policy
meeting.
A flexible monetary policy based on daily liquidity
injections, a low policy rate and an interest rate corridor -
the gap between overnight borrowing and lending rates - allows
the Turkish Central Bank to switch quickly to what it calls an
"exceptional days" policy where it provides a smaller amount of
lira at a more costly rate.
Turkish consumer prices rose 10.43 percent in March,
according to the Turkish Statistics Institute, more than double
the Central Bank's year-end target.
The bank will release its quarterly inflation report on
April 26.
The two-year benchmark bond yield closed at
9.45 percent, slightly down from a previous close 9.47 percent.
"The satisfactory level of bids at the debt auctions and the
lower-than-expected level of yields were positive but it
affected the bond market only limitedly as trading remained
thin," Uslu said.
The Turkish Treasury has borrowed a total 11.97 billion lira
($6.67 billion) from domestic markets this month, more than its
11.5 billion lira target. It raises 2.5 billion lira on Tuesday
by selling three bonds maturing in 11 months, two and 10 years'
time, and at lower yields than forecast.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.69 percent
down at 59,706 points, underperforming a 0.33 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
"During the national holiday on Monday, global markets were
hit by a sell-off and Turkish shares tried to catch up with this
gap today. What is interesting is that stocks have declined
while Turkish lira and bonds firmed," said Hakan Tezcan, a
strategist at Yatirim Finansman Securities.
"This was due to Citibank and Morgan Stanley's downgrading
their recommendation on Garanti bank, which pulled down the
index by around 190 points," Tezcan said.
Garanti Bank was downgraded by Citi and Morgan
Stanley due to expectations of lower loan growth, no deposit
growth and narrower net interest margins. Garanti is expected to
report first quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Shares in Garanti, part-owned by Spain's BBVA,
closed 2.33 percent down at 6.7 lira. Turkey's banking index
lost some 1.91 percent.
Turkish markets shrugged off data showing manufacturing
confidence index rose to 116 points and the capacity utilisation
rate rose to 74.7 percent in April.
Turkish banking loan growth rose 2.4 percent as of April 13
compared with the end-2011, the banking watchdog BDDK data
showed on Tuesday. The data didn't have an impact on the
markets.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)