* Lira recovers on reaction buying after sharp sell-off
* Bonds inch up on firmer lira, cheap c.bank funding
* Shares slightly underperform emerging markets index
ISTANBUL, May 15 The Turkish lira recovered on
Tuesday after falling to its lowest in more than a month on
Monday as doubts about Greece's future as a euro member hit
riskier assets, while cheap lira funding from the central bank
helped bond yields inch lower.
The central bank injected 2 billion lira into the markets
through a cheap repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent.
By 0815 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8039, firmer
than 1.8082 in late trade on Monday. Against its euro-dollar
basket, the lira was at 2.0611, firmer than
2.0656 on Monday.
The central bank surprised markets on Monday by providing
cheap funds in a one-week repo auction despite the lira hitting
its lowest since April 11, at 1.8120 per dollar, due to a global
sell-off of riskier assets on resurgent euro zone debt fears.
"After yesterday's sell-off due to the central banks' cheap
repo announcement and global weakening, the lira has recovered
on investors' reaction buying. However, it still seems hard for
the currency to firm below 1.80 against the dollar," said Bilge
Gonen, forex desk manager at Eurobank Tekfen.
Prior to this week's cheap auctions, Turkey's central bank
had been tightening liquidity conditions since May 4 by holding
intraday repo auctions at which it charges borrowers a higher
rate than usual. That move came after data showed annual
inflation jumped to 11 percent in April, way above its year-end
target of 5 percent.
"The first important levels are 1.8120-1.8160. But the lira
would only weaken above 1.8160 if the global environment
worsens. We will monitor external markets, especially
developments about Greece and Spain 10-year yields," Gonen said.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014 edged down to 9.52 percent, from a
previous close at 9.56 percent. Yields tend to fall when
monetary conditions ease, as banks' lower cost of funding leaves
them with more money to invest in bonds.
"The lira's recovery and cheap repo funding helped yields
decline but trading is thin. The relief observed in external
markets also supported the bond market," said Suha Yaygin, an
emerging markets trader at TD Securities.
"Turkish bonds yields are already high. It's not very easy
for them to rise further from current levels," Yaygin added.
Turkey's benchmark yield had jumped as high as 9.60 percent
on Monday, mainly on worries about a weaker lira.
Turkey's main stock index dipped 0.29 percent to
57,688 points, underperforming a 0.12 percent decline in the
MSCI emerging markets index. The Istanbul share market
had closed at a 3-1/2 month low on Monday.
Turkish markets shrugged off data showing the unemployment
rate rose to 10.4 percent in January-March period, up from a
previous 10.2 percent.
Turkey's budget showed a surplus of 1.4 billion lira ($773
million) in April, the Finance Ministry said. The data had no
effect on markets.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)