* Lira hits seven-week low vs dlr on cheap lira funding,
Greece worries
* Bonds down on worries about weaker lira
* Shares down, underperforming emerging markets
(Adds fresh quotes, closing prices)
ISTANBUL, May 15 The Turkish lira weakened to a
seven-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday, dragged down by
central bank cheap repo funding and global worries about Greece,
while bond yields rose due to the lira's weakness.
The central bank injected 2 billion lira into the markets
through a cheap repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent.
By 1458 GMT, the lira eased to 1.8142 against
the dollar, after touching a seven-week low of 1.8198, compared
with 1.8082 in late trade on Monday.
Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira
traded at 2.0653, after touching 2.0730, weakening from 2.0656
on Monday.
"The cheap funding of the central bank affected the lira
negatively as it decreased the average funding costs. Global
worries also contributed to the lira's fall. Under these global
conditions, the central bank may restart holding intraday repo
auctions tomorrow," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti
Securities.
The central bank surprised markets on Monday by providing
cheap funds in a one-week repo auction. It had been tightening
liquidity conditions since May 4 by holding intraday repo
auctions at which it charges borrowers a higher rate than usual.
That move came after data showed annual inflation jumped to 11
percent in April, way above its year-end target of 5 percent.
"The main reasons for the lira's fall are global dollar
buying and the sell-off of riskier emerging currencies due to
global risk aversion. The central bank's cheap funding has only
a secondary effect on the lira's weakness under current global
conditions," said Isik Okte, a strategist at Halk Invest.
Attempts to form a government in Greece collapsed on
Tuesday, jolting financial markets at the prospect leftists
opposed to the terms of an EU bailout could sweep to victory and
nudge the euro zone crisis into a deeper phase.
"1.8250 is an important resistance level for the
dollar-lira. If it is broken, then the central bank may
intervene by selling directly dollars or opening forex-selling
auctions," Okte said.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014 closed at 9.60 percent, up from a previous
close of 9.56 percent. Usually yields tend to fall when monetary
conditions ease, as banks' lower cost of funding leaves them
with more money to invest in bonds.
"We saw some investors buying bonds in intraday trade. But
yields rose again when the lira weakened. The benchmark yield
kept trading between 9.60-9.50 percent in thin volumes," said
the manager of the treasury department at one brokerage house.
After closing at a 3-1/2 month low on Monday, Turkey's main
stock index fell another 0.69 percent to 57,453.05
points, underperforming a 0.32 percent decline in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
"The index dipped in line with the global sell-off due to
Greece concerns. Turkish shares were positively decoupled from
CEEMEA countries due to the fall in oil prices and
better-than-expected profitability of banks. But, I don't expect
this trend will continue as there aren't any more positive
expectations to be priced in for Turkish shares," Isik Okte
said.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)