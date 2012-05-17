* Lira dips in line with other emerging currencies
* Bonds inch up as some seek high returns
* Shares higher, but lag emerging index
ISTANBUL, May 17 The Turkish lira dipped to
within touching distance of multi-month lows on Thursday as
concerns about the turmoil in Greece persisted, while bonds drew
modest demand from investors attracted by the high returns on
offer.
News on Wednesday that the European Central Bank has stopped
offering liquidity to some Greek banks it does not consider
solvent kept appetite for risk to a minimum, with worries about
a slowdown in China and a fragile U.S. jobs market also
weighing.
By 0909 GMT, the lira stood at 1.8221 versus the
dollar, easing from 1.8185 late on Wednesday, when it touched
1.8329 - its weakest since Jan 23 - on concerns of widespread
fallout should Greece leave the euro zone.
With analysts split over whether the central bank might take
action to support the local currency, it also dipped - to 2.0695
from 2.0682 - against its euro-dollar basket.
The bank earlier injected 2 billion lira through a cheap
one-week repo at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent, higher than the 1
billion lira maturing on Thursday.
"The lira's weakness is not related to the central bank's
stance. It is weakening in line with other emerging currencies,"
said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.
"We don't see the central bank giving additional support to
the lira as it may feel comfortable on the inflation side as the
lira's weakness would be compensated by the decline in oil
prices," said Bilge Gonen, forex desk head at Eurobank Tekfen.
"For the dollar-lira rate, 1.8150 is a support in the
short-term and 1.8250 is resistance. I don't expect the central
bank to intervene to support the lira even if it breaks the
1.8250 level on the upside," Gonen added.
Inflation jumped above 11 percent in April, more than double
the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent. The bank
tightened policy on May 4, after the data was released, by
holding intraday auctions at its higher interest rate, but it
has reverted to the cheaper one-week repos since.
Other analysts had speculated that, if the lira fell
further, the central bank might offer the currency more active
support via dollar-selling auctions or intervening directly in
the market. The central bank's last forex auction was on Jan 24.
In the debt market, the yield on the benchmark bond maturing
on March 5, 2014, traded at 9.55 percent,
inching down from 9.56 percent on Wednesday, when it climbed as
far as to 9.67 percent due to the global sell-off of riskier
assets.
"Some foreign investors are buying long-term bonds as the
high level of yields is still attractive," said a fixed income
trader.
The yield on the 10-year bond declined to 9.36 percent on
Thursday, from a previous intraday high of 9.38 percent, the
trader said.
The main stock index was 0.18 percent up at 58,208
points, lagging a 0.31 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets
index.
Electronics retailer Teknosa was down 0.5 percent
down at 7.72 lira on its first day of trading after an IPO
priced at 7.75 per share.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by John Stonestreet)