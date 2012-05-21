* Lira slightly gains as c.bank resumes "exceptional days"
policy
* C.bank meeting eyed with investors and economists
ISTANBUL May 21 The Turkish lira appreciated on
Monday versus the dollar as the central bank resumed its
"exceptional days" policy, tightening monetary policy further to
prop up the currency.
On "exceptional days," the bank substitutes an intraday
repo auction at which a higher interest rate is charged to
borrowers for its regular repo auctions at a fixed rate of 5.75
percent rate.
By 0709 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8266 versus
the dollar, from 1.8317 before the 2 billion lira ($1.1 billion)
one-week repo auction was announced, and from 1.8310 on Friday,
when concerns about the euro zone, Turkey's main trading partner
dragged the lira to 1.8414, its weakest level since Jan. 18.
"After the weakening of the lira last week the central bank
was expected to return to additional tightening. In this
respect, this decision is not a surprise," said Tufan Comert,
strategist at Garanti Securities.
"If the lira will not appreciate despite the additional
tightening, the central bank may resume daily dollar-selling
auctions," he added.
The tightening in monetary policy came after annual
inflation reached 11.1 percent in April, way above the central
bank's year-end target of 5 percent. It has also helped support
the lira, which has suffered with other emerging market
currencies as investors spooked by Europe's worsening debt
crisis seek the lowest-risk assets.
During a speech at a conference on Friday, Central Bank
Governor Erdem Basci said the bank is confident that year-end
inflation will be at 6.5 percent and would prefer the lira to
remain a "strong currency".
The central bank on Friday injected 4 billion lira through a
cheap one-week repo at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent, higher than
the 1 billion lira maturing on Friday.
That marked a switch for the bank which has been tightening
lira liquidity since May 4 by sometimes charging borrowers
almost twice the usual rate for funds in intraday repos.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014,
was virtually unchanged at 9.51 percent.
The market was also eying the central bank's bi-monthly
meeting with economists and investors at 0700 GMT.
The main stock index rose 0.75 percent to 57,372.90
points, outperforming a 0.19 percent gain in the MSCI emerging
markets index.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Catherine Evans)