* Lira slightly gains as c.bank resumes "exceptional days" policy

* C.bank meeting eyed with investors and economists

ISTANBUL May 21 The Turkish lira appreciated on Monday versus the dollar as the central bank resumed its "exceptional days" policy, tightening monetary policy further to prop up the currency.

On "exceptional days," the bank substitutes an intraday repo auction at which a higher interest rate is charged to borrowers for its regular repo auctions at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent rate.

By 0709 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8266 versus the dollar, from 1.8317 before the 2 billion lira ($1.1 billion) one-week repo auction was announced, and from 1.8310 on Friday, when concerns about the euro zone, Turkey's main trading partner dragged the lira to 1.8414, its weakest level since Jan. 18.

"After the weakening of the lira last week the central bank was expected to return to additional tightening. In this respect, this decision is not a surprise," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

"If the lira will not appreciate despite the additional tightening, the central bank may resume daily dollar-selling auctions," he added.

The tightening in monetary policy came after annual inflation reached 11.1 percent in April, way above the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent. It has also helped support the lira, which has suffered with other emerging market currencies as investors spooked by Europe's worsening debt crisis seek the lowest-risk assets.

During a speech at a conference on Friday, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said the bank is confident that year-end inflation will be at 6.5 percent and would prefer the lira to remain a "strong currency".

The central bank on Friday injected 4 billion lira through a cheap one-week repo at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent, higher than the 1 billion lira maturing on Friday.

That marked a switch for the bank which has been tightening lira liquidity since May 4 by sometimes charging borrowers almost twice the usual rate for funds in intraday repos.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, was virtually unchanged at 9.51 percent.

The market was also eying the central bank's bi-monthly meeting with economists and investors at 0700 GMT.

The main stock index rose 0.75 percent to 57,372.90 points, outperforming a 0.19 percent gain in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Catherine Evans)