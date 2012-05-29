* Lira firms on global reaction buying after heavy sell-off
* C.bank keeps key rates on hold, sticks to tight policy
* Bonds yields inch down, shares up
(Updates with c.bank meeting, closing prices, fresh quotes)
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, May 29 The Turkish lira extended its
gains on Tuesday following an earlier sell-off and bond yields
edged down, while the central bank stuck to its tight policy
stance, which is expected to support the lira.
The central bank kept all key interest rates on hold at its
monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and said it would use extra
short-term liquidity tightening if needed to prevent any
deterioration in inflation expectations.
By 1425 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8290 versus the dollar
, stronger than 1.8370 late on Monday. Against a
euro-dollar basket it stood at 2.0615, firming
from 2.0703.
"Global reaction buying after the heavy sell-off helped the
lira to recover. Today's decisions of the central bank wouldn't
affect the lira directly but as the bank will keep monetary
policy tight, the lira should outperform its emerging peers,"
said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.
Turkish consumer inflation stands at 11.1 percent, far above
the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent, pushing the
bank to provide expensive liquidity through intraday repo
auctions more often, aiming to counter the effects of the lira's
weakness on inflation.
The bank also said on Tuesday that it had raised the limit
on the amount of lira reserve requirements that can be held in
foreign currency to 45 percent from 40 percent, boosting the
bank's forex reserves by $2.1 billion.
"This suggests that the CBRT (central bank) is seeking
further firepower to defend the lira," wrote William Jackson,
emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
The central bank has also reduced the volume of funding in
fixed-rate repo auctions on regular days to 1 to 5 billion lira
from the previous 1 to 6 billion lira, until the next monetary
policy committee meeting on June 21.
"These moves will tighten liquidity conditions but the
impact should be offset by allowing banks to use foreign
currencies to cover a larger share of their lira reserve
requirements," Jackson wrote.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014, closed at 9.40 percent, from a previous
close at 9.45 percent.
"Although there is a tiny decline in yields, tight monetary
policy would affect negatively the short term bonds and push the
demand to long-term bonds," Comert said.
Tight liquidity and high funding costs usually push
commercial banks to sell bonds in order to meet their cash
needs.
The central bank has maintained a complex policy mix since
late 2010 based on variable daily injections of lira funding, a
flexible corridor between base lending and borrowing rates and
high bank reserve requirements, to keep inflation and a huge
current account deficit in check.
The main stock index closed 1.1 percent up at
55,449 points, in line with a 1.48 percent rise in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
Dogan Holding gained 5.88 percent after saying
its Dogan Enerji unit had agreed to buy all shares of Akdeniz
Elektrik Uretim and Galata Wind Enerji in a deal valuing the
companies at a total of 240 million euros ($300 million).
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)