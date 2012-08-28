* Lira weakens, bond yields fall, shares firm
* Central bank signals narrower rate corridor
* Investors eye FED meeting on Friday
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Aug 28 Turkish bonds rose further and
the lira weakened on Tuesday, responding to signals of
sooner-than-expected monetary policy easing ahead of a gathering
of central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this
week.
Turkish central bank Governor Erdem Basci hinted at the
weekend that the bank could gradually narrow the gap between its
overnight borrowing and lending rates, now at 5 percent and 11.5
percent respectively.
The bank will have its next monetary policy meeting on Sept.
18.
"The possibility is strengthening for the central bank to
lower the average funding cost below the rate corridor and for
it to become permanent," said HSBC Bank strategist Fatih
Keresteci.
"This is positive for bonds but negative for the lira."
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.62 percent to
66,348.82 points, outperforming a 0.36 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
Turkey's sole oil refiner Tupras, conglomerate
Sabanci Holding and supermarket chain are
expected to release their second quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Analysts said heightened speculation about a cut in the
lending rate, which the market had anticipated towards the end
of this year, would have an impact on the lira.
The lira weakened to 1.8026 against the dollar
by 0747 GMT from 1.8009 on Monday, while the yield on Turkey's
two-year benchmark bond fell to 7.62 percent
from a close of 7.68 percent. It ended last week at 7.81
percent.
"The downward trend in bond yields will continue today with
the impact from the central bank," said Denizbank bond trader
Onur Bayol.
Other traders forecast the benchmark bond yield to fall as
low as 7 percent in coming days with an increasing demand from
banks for bonds after the remarks by the central bank chief
signalling monetary policy easing.
"We should allow the lending rate to fall ... We will start
to send a clear message of that from next month's policy
meeting," Basci told reporters at a roundtable in Ankara.
At its last monetary policy meeting on Aug. 16, the central
bank eased monetary policy slightly by raising the amount of
lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign
currencies and gold, and it gave its first clear signal that it
could cut interest rates ahead as inflation falls.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at the
annual Jackson Hole meeting on Friday ahead of the Fed's Sept.
12-13 policy meeting, which could shed light on the Federal
Reserve's future plans. That, in turn, could determine
investors' appetite for riskier emerging markets, like
Turkey.
The lira stood at 2.0271 against the euro-dollar basket
.
(Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)