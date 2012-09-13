* Halkbank, Turk Telekom shares down
* Lira weakest in 3-months against eur/dlr basket
(Adds quotes, companies, fresh prices)
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Turkish assets eased on
Thursday when shares in Halkbank and Turk Telekom fell around
four percent after Turkey's privatisation agency said it had
mandated banks to sell public stakes.
Shares in state-run Halkbank closed down 4.95
percent at 15.35 lira ($8.5) while shares in Turkey's main
landline operator Turk Telekom closed down 2.38
percent at 7.32 lira, after the agency's statement.
Turkey's privatisation agency said it had chosen Citi
and FinansInvest to advise on plans to reduce the state's stake
in lender Halkbank but said no timing or strategy had yet been
decided.
"Although the method and timing of the privatisation has not
been announced yet, the market reacted negatively following the
news considering the possibility of an SPO (secondary public
offering), which may apply further pressure on the share
performance," wrote analysts at Ata Invest.
The privatisation agency said it will choose an advisor for
Turk Telekom.
"The secondary public offering of the bank will solely be
dependent on the market conditions, in our view, and a right
time in terms of the valuations-appetite-liquidity-not
overlapping with a major share issue by another emerging markets
will be chased by the administration," wrote analysts at Is
Investment.
Shares in Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell
rose as much as 2.3 percent after a regulatory change
raised hopes of an end to deadlock among its major
investors.
The Turkish Capital Markets Board (SPK) said listed firms
which had failed to assign independent board members by the end
of June could face legal action forcing them to do so.
Turkcell's biggest shareholders have been unable to agree on
the composition of its board for the past two years, meaning it
has not distributed dividends in that time.
Turkcell shares pared some of their early gains to close up
0.47 percent at 10.80 lira, outperforming Istanbul's main share
index, which dipped 1.31 percent to 67,290 points at
the close of trading. The MSCI emerging markets index
was down 0.1 percent.
The Turkish lira hit 2.0765 against its euro-dollar basket
in early trade, its weakest level since June 5 as
an easier monetary policy outlook pushed investors to sell lira.
It stood at 2.0725 in late trade, from 2.0693 on Wednesday.
Against the dollar, it slightly eased to 1.8096,
from 1.8085 late on Wednesday.
Turkey's central bank said late in August it could start
cutting rates sooner than expected. A Reuters poll showed
investors expected it to cut the upper end of its interest rate
corridor, the overnight lending rate, by 100 basis points to
10.5 percent, at its next policy meeting on Sept.
18.
Traders also said local companies were buying dollars to pay
their import bills.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.37 percent, up from a previous
close at 7.33 percent. Since late August it has fallen around 60
basis points to a 20-month low on expectations of aggressive
rate cuts by the central bank. ($1 = 1.8075 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ron
Askew)