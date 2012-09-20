* Bond yields up ahead of debt auctions
* Olmuksa shares rise after sale announcement
* Lira flat, shares down
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Sept 20 Turkish bond yields rose
slightly on Thursday as investors awaited next week's debt
auctions and on the stock market Olmuksa shares were
up almost five percent after the parent firm sold its stake in
the paper and cardboard maker.
The lira was trading flat and Istanbul's main share index
was just below flat following weakness in Asian markets.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
stood at 7.41 percent, slightly up from Wednesday's close of
7.39 percent.
"Next week's debt auctions prevent bond yields from falling
further. We don't expect the benchmark bond yield to decline
below 7.25 percent ahead of the auctions," wrote analysts at
Halk Invest.
On Sept. 24, the Turkish treasury will issue a 10-year
fixed-coupon bond.
On Sept. 25, it will tap a one-year zero-coupon bond and
issue a two-year fixed-coupon bond, which is expected to be the
new two-year benchmark bond.
Investors were selling bonds ahead of the debt auctions, on
prospects that demand for the new paper will reduce the volume
of trade in the old benchmark.
Istanbul's main share index was 0.85 down percent,
in line with a 1.11 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets
index.
Shares in Olmuksa, a unit of Turkey's Sabanci
Holding, were up 4.89 percent to 7.30 lira after
Sabanci said late on Wednesday it had signed a deal with Spain's
International Paper Container Holdings for the sale of
its 43.73 percent stake in the company.
By 0739 GMT, the lira was at 1.8015 against the dollar
, slightly weaker than 1.7955 late on Wednesday.
Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood flat at
2.0689.