ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Turkish shares fell on Monday,
led lower by automotive and drinks companies, after those
sectors were hit by new taxes imposed by the government which is
struggling to keep its borrowing down.
The increases in special consumption taxes covering oil
products, cars with smaller engines and some alcoholic beverages
came after Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said last week that
the government would miss its budget deficit target this year.
Automotive Distributors Association Executive Coordinator
Hayri Erce said sales would be hit by the rise, especially next
year when prices are more likely to reflect the changes.
"The tax hike will impact profit margins, we will also
revise our sale projections for the year-end downwards," Erce
told Reuters.
Shares in automotive companies traded lower, with Ford
Otosan down 2.4 percent, Dogus Otomotiv
down 1.8 percent and Tofas down 3.2 percent. Shares
in the biggest beer maker Anadolu Efes were also down 2.26
percent.
"We do not expect a significant negative impact on passenger
car demand as we believe that the 2.2 percent increase in retail
prices is to small to have major impact on demand,"
EkspresInvest wrote in a research note.
"We would expect this increase to be passed on to the
consumers gradually but absorbed by the companies initially,
having a slight negative impact on margin," it added.
The hike will also take its toll on Turkey's inflation
outlook.
"We calculate the combined effect of tax increases on
inflation at 0.5 percentage points," Finansbank economists wrote
in a research note.
"Overall, the weekend's fiscal measures increases the
likelihood that year end inflation will be above 7 percent,"
Finansbank noted.
Istanbul's main share index was 0.47 percent down
at 67,572 points, in line with a 0.34 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 7.45 percent, a touch down from Thursday's close at
7.47 percent.
The Turkish treasury sold 963.9 million lira ($537.14
million) on Monday at 8.61 percent through the auction of its
September 14, 2022 bond, in line with a Reuters forecast of 8.60
percent.
By 1030 GMT, the lira was at 1.8016 against the dollar
, slightly weaker than 1.7954 late on Friday. Against
its euro-dollar basket, it was almost flat
2.0632.
($1 = 1.7945 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)