ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Turkish markets were steady on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the auction of a new benchmark bond, after weakening on Monday on concerns about tax hikes. Turk Telekom shares fell on expectations of a public offering.

The Treasury will issue a new benchmark 2-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Sept. 24, 2014 on Tuesday and will also tap a 12-month zero coupon bill maturing on Sept. 11, 2013.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield stood at 7.54 percent at 0750 GMT, unchanged from its closing level on Monday when yields rose from a week earlier.

"While talk that tax hikes will continue brought buying of short-term CPI-indexed papers, it also put pressure on (other) short-term bills," said a bond trader at one bank.

Officials told Reuters on Monday Turkey planned more measures to shore up its finances after announcing tax hikes on cars, fuel and alcohol that will add 8.5-9 billion lira ($4.7-$5 billion) to government revenues annually.

On Monday, the Treasury sold 963.9 million lira of a fixed-coupon bond maturing on Sept. 14, 2022 at a yield of 8.61 percent in line with bankers' forecasts.

The lira was at 1.7960 against the dollar, firming slightly from 1.7982 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it fell to 2.0595.

Shares in Turk Telekom dropped 1.94 percent to 7.08 lira after the communications minister was quoted as saying Turkey was considering a public offering of a stake by the end of the year.

Transport and Communications Minister Binali Yildirim was reported as telling Zaman newspaper that the offer could be less than 15 percent of the company. The state holds a 30 percent stake in Turk Telekom, in which Saudi Arabian construction company Saudi Oger has a majority.

"A secondary public offering will exert some pressure on Turk Telekom shares as it will increase the supply of shares. Also pressure will be exerted as there will probably be some discount in the public offering," said BGC Partners analyst Erdem Hafizoglu.

Istanbul's main share index was 0.04 percent lower at 67,182.11 points, in line with a 0.06 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares fell 1 percent on Monday, weighed down by auto and drinks makers after the government, struggling to meet budget targets, raised consumption taxes.

The increases in taxes covering oil products, cars with smaller engines, and some alcoholic beverages came after Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said last week the government would miss its budget deficit target this year.

Market watchers will also be monitoring the central bank's release of minutes from its latest monetary policy committee meeting at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT).

Data on Tuesday pointed to a recovery in tourism activity, with foreign arrivals jumping 9.65 percent from a year earlier to 4.47 million in August. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; writing by Daren Butler; editing by Stephen Nisbet)