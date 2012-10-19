* Lira, bonds flat, shares rise
* Turkcell shares up after Q3 results
* C.bank meeting with economists eyed
ISTANBUL, Oct 19 Turkey's lira and bonds held
steady on Friday, a day after the central bank eased monetary
policy with a smaller-than-expected interest rate cut, while
Turkcell shares rose after strong third-quarter results.
Investors were keen to see the outcome of a central bank
meeting with lenders' economists later in the day.
By 0752 GMT the lira was at 1.7986 to the dollar
, easing slightly from 1.7965 late on Thursday.
Against a euro-dollar basket it was flat at
2.0744.
The lira firmed to its strongest in two weeks against the
dollar at 1.7949 on Thursday after the central bank cut its
overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.5 percent, less
than the 100 basis-point move some economists had
expected.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
stood at 7.36 percent, unchanged from a
previous close.
"We expect bonds to trade flat today as there isn't any
major indicator release. The benchmark yield will trade between
7.25-7.40 percent in intraday trade," wrote Burak Maldar,
treasury manager at Halk Invest.
Turkey's main share index rose 0.56 percent to
70,752 points, outperforming a 0.33 percent rise in the emerging
markets index.
"Slight profit taking prior long holiday next week is
likely. Daily support and resistance levels are 70,000-71,000,"
wrote analysts at Ata Invest.
Shares in Turkey's largest mobile phone operator, Turkcell
, were up 1.39 percent at 10.95 lira after the company
said third-quarter net profit rose 6.3 percent to 570.8 million
lira ($317.7 million), above a forecast of 559.7 million lira in
a Reuters survey.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)