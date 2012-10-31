* Garanti Bank beats forecasts, lifts stocks
* Bond yields down, lira slightly stronger
* Investors eye Fitch meeting next week
ISTANBUL, Oct 31 Turkish shares hit an all-time
high on Wednesday after strong results from Garanti Bank and
credit rating upgrade hopes took the country's two-year bond
yield to a 21-month low.
The main share index rose to its highest-ever at
72,216.85 points in early trade, with Garanti Bank
among the heavyweight gainers. By 0914 GMT, the index was up
0.48 percent, in line with a 0.45 percent rise in the global
emerging markets index.
Garanti, Turkey's third-largest bank by assets as of June,
said net profit climbed 52 percent to 733.2 million lira ($408
million) in the third quarter, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast
and pushing its shares up 1.2 percent.
"Better than expected third quarter Garanti figures... are
likely to boost the sentiment for banking sector shares further
today," Ata Invest analysts said in a research note.
"The major expectation is still the credit (rating) increase
prior to the Fitch conference next week."
Ratings agency Fitch is due to hold a conference in Istanbul
on Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating, which is
currently just below investment-grade at BB+ with a stable
outlook.
The agency said this month the country was making good
progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would
look again soon at its rating, lending support to Turkish bonds.
Shares of Seker Pilic rose 4.05 percent to 1.80
lira after the company said in a statement with the bourse it
mandated an advisor to hold talks for a possible strategic
partnership.
The two-year benchmark yield stood at 7.09
percent, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 13, 2011, in
early trade, down from Tuesday's close at 7.16 percent.
It fell to a record low of 6.79 percent on Jan. 5, 2011.
"The yield curve continues to fall due to hopes of a credit
rating upgrade from Fitch. But I don't expect the benchmark
yield to fall below seven percent due to worries about inflation
and the deterioration in public finances ahead of the
elections," said Burak Maldar, vice president at Halk Invest.
"But if Fitch upgrades Turkey, then the yield can hit again
its lowest level," he said.
Turkey's central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2012
to 7.4 percent from 6.2 percent, and for 2013 to 5.3 percent
from 5.1 percent in its quarterly inflation report last week,
blaming higher energy prices and tax hikes.
The government said on Oct. 9 that budget deficits would be
wider than previously thought this year and next, falling
largely into line with independent economists as the country
moves into an election cycle.
The lira was at 1.7916 against the dollar,
stronger than 1.7967 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar
basket it firmed to 2.0615, from 2.0642.
