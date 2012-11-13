* Lira eases, bonds flat

* Banking shares jump

* Yapi Kredi Q3 results exceed forecast (Adds quotes, fresh prices)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 The Turkish lira extended losses on Tuesday after the central bank signalled policy easing. Banking shares rose on stronger-than-expected third quarter results from lender Yapi Kredi.

Bond yields traded flat, after hitting record lows the previous day when central bank Governor Erdem Basci signalled the bank could cut interest rates if the lira appreciates further.

Following Basci's comments, the lira eased to 1.8084 to the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, its weakest level since Oct. 24.

By 1553 GMT, it stood at 1.8067 against the greenback from 1.7987 late on Monday. Against a euro-dollar basket , it weakened to 2.0508, from 2.0431.

"The lira weakened after the central bank's comments yesterday," said Suha Yaygin, an emerging markets trader at TD Securities, adding that 1.8130 could be an important support level for the lira.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed flat at 6.38 percent.

It hit an all-time low of 6.30 percent on Monday as the central bank governor's comments boosted expectations of policy easing. The yield has fallen by around 450 basis points since the start of 2012.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.92 percent at 72,015 points, outperforming a 0.86 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

The rally was led by banking shares, which rose 1.11 percent after falling 1.7 percent on Monday as investors sold in order to raise cash to buy into the secondary public offering of a 20.8 percent stake in Halkbank.

Trade in Halkbank shares was suspended on Monday until Nov. 21 due to the sale, which will take place on Nov. 20 at a price range of 13.80 lira to 15.90 lira per share.

On Tuesday, Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said third-quarter net profit rose 33.3 percent to 541.5 million lira ($301 million), exceeding a Reuters forecast of 447 million lira.

"Yapi Kredi results were way above expectations," said Ahmet Fatih Gursoy, an equity trader at Is Investment.

"The rate cut hint by the central bank also supported the shares. If there isn't a negative shock in global markets and lira volatility remains low, the index will continue to rise." (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)