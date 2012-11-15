* Lira, bonds firm

* Shares flat, Sabanci down

* Sept. c/a deficit lower than f'cast

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Nov 15 The Turkish lira firmed on Thursday as a lower-than-expected current account deficit encouraged investors to buy the currency, while bond yields inched down on prospects for an interest rate cut next week.

Turkey's current account deficit stood at $2.7 billion in September, according to data released on Thursday, less than a Reuters forecast of $3 billion.

At 1548 GMT, the lira had risen to 1.7986 to the dollar from 1.8054 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket it rose to 2.0497, from 2.0532.

"The lira firmed following the positive current account deficit data as it boosted investors' sentiment for the lira," said Erdinc Mogol, manager at treasury marketing unit at Akbank. "We expect it to move between 1.7950-1.8100 to the dollar."

Credit ratings agency Fitch lifted Turkey to investment grade on Nov. 5, sending the lira to its strongest level in six months at 1.7693 to the dollar. But the currency has been easing since the start of this week after the central bank said it could cut interest rates to avoid excessive lira appreciation.

The rate decision is due on Nov. 20.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.40 percent, a touch lower from Wednesday's close at 6.42 percent.

"Following the lower-than-expected current account deficit, the long term bond yields fell around 4 basis points as the continuing narrowing of the gap helps to keep alive hopes for a second credit rating upgrade," said Ugur Kucuk, a fixed-income strategist at Is Investment.

Rating agency Moody's said on Oct. 30 it may consider upgrading Turkey if the government makes further progress in reducing its current account deficit, increasing foreign exchange reserves or reducing private sector external borrowing.

"The short-term bonds continued to perform strongly on expectations of a rate cut from the central bank," Kucuk said.

The two-year bond yield fell to a record low of 6.27 percent on Wednesday on an easier policy outlook from the central bank.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.38 percent up at 71,597 points, outperforming a 0.65 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

Shares in Sabanci Holding, Turkey's second-biggest conglomerate, fell 1.28 percent to 9.26 lira after the company posted a net profit of 479.2 million lira ($265 million) in the third quarter.

"The market consensus was around 500 million lira," said Alper Akalin, equity analyst at Ekspres Invest. "The shares fell as the profits were weaker than expected."

"This was mainly due to the low contribution of the holding's companies, except the bank, to the profit. Especially on the energy front, the margins were low due to the rise in natural gas price hikes," Akalin said. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)