By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 The Turkish lira weakened slightly in thin trade on Friday, held back by expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates next week, while shares in packaging company Dentas jumped after the sale of a majority stake to Austrian Mosburger GmbH.

Analysts expect the central bank to cut its policy rate, the one-week repo rate by 25 basis points and its overnight borrowing rate by at least 25 basis points, at its monetary policy committee meeting on Dec. 18 to boost a slowing economy.

By 0837 GMT, the lira had weakened to 1.7830 against the dollar from 1.7805 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it eased to 2.0579 from 2.0556.

"Central bank rate cut expectations are preventing the lira from strengthening. The lira would now be at the 1.75 level against the dollar if it were not for the rate cut expectations," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

The bank's policy rate currently stands at 5.75 percent. The overnight borrowing rate is at 5 percent and the overnight lending rate at 9 percent.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond was flat at 5.75 percent.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.29 percent at 77,185 points, outperforming a fall of 0.011 percent in the global emerging markets index.

"Today the market may try to hold above the 77,000 level ... getting strength from the Chinese PMI which was announced better than expectations in the morning," analysts at ATA Invest said in a note.

China's manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in 14 months in December, a purchasing managers' survey (PMI) showed on Friday, raising hopes that the world's second- biggest economy is picking up, which would boost the global growth outlook.

Shares in packaging company Dentas surged 10.92 percent to 3.15 lira after the company said it had signed an agreement to sell a 79.63 percent stake in the company to Mosburger GmbH. (Editing by Susan Fenton)