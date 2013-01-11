* Lira, bonds steady

* Shares just above flat

* Yapi Kredi Sigorta jump

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 Turkish bond yields steadied on Friday, after falling sharply earlier in the week while shares in Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta jumped after a number of foreign firms reported interest in its acquisition.

By 1136 GMT, the yield on the two-year benchmark bond was flat at 5.97 percent.

Turkish bond yields fell sharply following four successful debt auctions on Monday and Tuesday, which attracted strong bids from investors seeking high returns.

"Given the decline in borrowing costs and speeding up of loans, the central bank's next rate decision will depend mostly on the strength of the currency," wrote Erkin Isik, strategist at TEB bank, in a note.

"Moreover, ongoing uncertainty about the global backdrop will prevent the bank from pulling back the monetary stimulus very quickly... Tobacco tax hikes will add 0.8 basis points to the headline inflation in January. We continue to think that these developments will exert steepening pressure on the yield curve," he added.

The central bank will hold its policy meeting on Jan. 22. It cut its main policy rate for the first time in more than a year in December, as falling inflation gave it room to step up its fight against a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown.

The lira stood at 1.7713 to the dollar, virtually unchanged from 1.7711 late on Thursday. It hit its strongest level since early May of 1.7655 against the greenback on Thursday, after the European Central Bank kept its rates on hold, pushing the euro up 1.6 percent against the dollar.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira eased to 2.0603 from 2.0556.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.37 percent at 81, 139 points, outperforming a fall of 0.19 percent in the global emerging markets index.

Shares in Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta rose 7.14 percent to 18.75 lira after sources said Japan's Sompo Japan Insurance, Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Zurich and Allianz SE were among potential buyers for the company. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)