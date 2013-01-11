* Lira, bonds steady
* Shares just above flat
* Yapi Kredi Sigorta jump
ISTANBUL, Jan 11 Turkish bond yields steadied on
Friday, after falling sharply earlier in the week while shares
in Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta jumped after a number of
foreign firms reported interest in its acquisition.
By 1136 GMT, the yield on the two-year benchmark bond
was flat at 5.97 percent.
Turkish bond yields fell sharply following four successful
debt auctions on Monday and Tuesday, which attracted strong bids
from investors seeking high returns.
"Given the decline in borrowing costs and speeding up of
loans, the central bank's next rate decision will depend mostly
on the strength of the currency," wrote Erkin Isik, strategist
at TEB bank, in a note.
"Moreover, ongoing uncertainty about the global backdrop
will prevent the bank from pulling back the monetary stimulus
very quickly... Tobacco tax hikes will add 0.8 basis points to
the headline inflation in January. We continue to think that
these developments will exert steepening pressure on the yield
curve," he added.
The central bank will hold its policy meeting on Jan. 22.
It cut its main policy rate for the first time in more than a
year in December, as falling inflation gave it room to step up
its fight against a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown.
The lira stood at 1.7713 to the dollar,
virtually unchanged from 1.7711 late on Thursday. It hit its
strongest level since early May of 1.7655 against the greenback
on Thursday, after the European Central Bank kept its rates on
hold, pushing the euro up 1.6 percent against the dollar.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira eased
to 2.0603 from 2.0556.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.37 percent at
81, 139 points, outperforming a fall of 0.19 percent in the
global emerging markets index.
Shares in Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta rose
7.14 percent to 18.75 lira after sources said Japan's Sompo
Japan Insurance, Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Zurich
and Allianz SE were among potential buyers
for the company.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)