ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkey's two-year benchmark
bond yield fell to a record low on Tuesday after the central
bank cut its three main interest rates to deter inflows of hot
money and stimulate economic growth.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
fell below 5.50 percent shortly after the
decision from 5.68 percent beforehand. It later inched back to
close at 5.58 percent, down from 5.75 percent on Monday.
The lira firmed to 1.7920 to the dollar by 1452 GMT from
1.7960 before the rate cut announcement. Against its
euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0725.
"Regardless of the rhetoric, the central bank is unlikely to
change its dovish bias unless the currency moves outside the
bank's comfort zone - that is the (lira) basket going above the
2.10 level in a sustained manner," said Ilker Domac, an
economist at Citi.
The central bank cut each of its main rates by 50 basis
points, lowering its one-week repo policy rate to 5.0 percent,
its overnight borrowing rate to 4.0 percent and its overnight
lending rate to 7.0 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.47
percent at 84,705.64 points, underperforming a rise of 0.51
percent in the global emerging markets index.
