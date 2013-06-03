* Shares fall as much as 8 percent
* Lira at weakest since January 2012
* Bond yields at highest since start of April
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, June 3 Turkish shares fell 6.67
percent, the lira spiralled to 16-month lows and bond yields
jumped on Monday as investors were given their first chance to
respond to violent anti-government protests over the weekend in
cities across the country.
Protests, which began last week with a demonstration to save
an Istanbul park from development, have widened into a broad
show of defiance against the ruling AK Party. Tens of thousands
of Turks took to the streets on Sunday and many clashed with
riot police in major cities.
The streets were quieter on Monday morning after another
night of protests and violence in Istanbul, Ankara and other
cities, which have seen police battle protesters with tear gas.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called for calm, urging people
not to be provoked by demonstrations he said had been organised
by "extremist elements". His remarks at a Monday news conference
did not reassure investors concerned that unrest would go on.
"The risk clearly is that this all just drags on and then
the danger is that violence racks up a notch taking this to an
entirely different level - further heightening tensions and
entrenching positions," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging
markets research at Standard Bank.
He said Erdogan's comments did not seem to show the prime
minister adopting a softer line and indicated he would not bow
to pressure, which Ash described as "not very encouraging".
"I would expect the Turkish authorities, particularly the
central bank, to be active in re-assuring investors. For the
central bank, the problem is that the lira was weak last week on
global market concerns," he said.
The impact of the violent demonstrations on shares was
exacerbated by a sell-off in emerging markets in response to
signs a U.S. economic recovery could induce the Federal Reserve
to scale back its money-printing.
The main Istanbul share index dropped 6.67 percent
to 80,253.60 points, having fallen as much as 8 percent. The
lira weakened to 1.8920 against the dollar, having
earlier hovered around the 1.9 level, its weakest since January
2012.
The two-year benchmark bond yield rose to
6.48 percent from 6.07 percent late on Friday. The yield on the
10-year bond yield climbed to 7.12 percent from 6.84 percent.
The volume of trade on the bond market was extremely low,
however, with big banks behaving cautiously.
"We can see major banks are not trading bonds. Their bond
portfolios are very large, they don't want to price such a big
movement," said one senior banker. "The central bank has not yet
shown what sort of a step it will take."
The negative sentiment undermined market optimism generated
by a second investment grade rating, which Turkey earned from
Moody's last month.
The cost of insuring Turkey's debt against default rose to
two-month highs. Turkey's five-year credit default swaps rose 12
basis points to 143 bps, according to Markit, their highest
since early April, wiping out improvement since May 16 when
Moody's upgraded Turkey to Baa3.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday the bank
may implement additional monetary tightening in the short term,
after cutting interest rates several times since September to
aid growth.