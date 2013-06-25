ISTANBUL, June 25 The Turkish lira firmed slightly on Tuesday from a record low against the dollar as investors awaited treasury bond auctions and foreign exchange sales by the central bank later in the day.

The lira firmed to 1.9400 by 0713 GMT after weakening to as far as 1.9602 on Monday as the U.S. central bank's plans to scale back its money printing lifted the dollar.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased to 8.83 percent from 9.09 percent on Monday.

The central bank said it would hold a one-week repo auction on Tuesday for a second consecutive day with a volume of 4.5 billion lira ($2.3 billion), with funding to be provided at its policy rate of 4.5 percent.

On Monday, the bank said it would hold one-off forex auctions of at least $150 million on days when it provides lira funding at its policy rate, in a bid to keep interest rates low without weakening the currency.

Markets were also eyeing bond auctions, with the treasury due to tap the current benchmark bond maturing on May 13, 2015 and a seven-year floating rate note, in addition to a 10-year fixed coupon bond.

The main Istanbul stock index rose 2.08 percent to 72,052.10 points after falling to its lowest level so far this year on Monday. ($1 = 1.9438 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Catherine Evans)