ISTANBUL, June 25 The Turkish lira firmed slightly on Tuesday from a record low against the dollar as emerging markets enjoyed a buying trend after statements from U.S. and China revived risk appetite.

The U.S. Federal Reserve had set off a cascade of selling in emerging markets last week. But a return to riskier emerging markets assets was triggered by remarks from U.S. officials that signalled the end to monetary stimulus was not imminent.

China's central bank said on Tuesday it will not turn the screws too hard on banks in its drive to curb easy credit, seeking to allay fears of a banking crisis that had driven shares to their lowest in nearly 4-1/2 years on Tuesday.

The lira firmed to 1.9350 by 1440 GMT after weakening to a historic low of 1.9602 on Monday as the U.S. central bank's plans to scale back its money printing lifted the dollar.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased to 8.81 percent from 9.09 percent on Monday.

The central bank held a one-week repo auction on Tuesday for a second consecutive day with a volume of 4.5 billion lira ($2.3 billion), with funding to be provided at its policy rate of 4.5 percent.

On Monday, the bank said it would hold one-off forex auctions of at least $150 million on days when it provides lira funding at its policy rate - a bid to keep interest rates low without weakening the currency. It sold $300 million this week and $400 million last week through forex auctions.

The main Istanbul stock index rose 0.81 percent to 71,214.61 points after tumbling to its lowest level so far this year on Monday. ($1 = 1.9438 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Mark Heinrich)