ISTANBUL, June 25 The Turkish lira firmed
slightly on Tuesday from a record low against the dollar as
emerging markets enjoyed a buying trend after statements from
U.S. and China revived risk appetite.
The U.S. Federal Reserve had set off a cascade of selling in
emerging markets last week. But a return to riskier emerging
markets assets was triggered by remarks from U.S. officials that
signalled the end to monetary stimulus was not imminent.
China's central bank said on Tuesday it will not turn the
screws too hard on banks in its drive to curb easy credit,
seeking to allay fears of a banking crisis that had driven
shares to their lowest in nearly 4-1/2 years on Tuesday.
The lira firmed to 1.9350 by 1440 GMT after
weakening to a historic low of 1.9602 on Monday as the U.S.
central bank's plans to scale back its money printing lifted the
dollar.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased to
8.81 percent from 9.09 percent on Monday.
The central bank held a one-week repo auction on Tuesday for
a second consecutive day with a volume of 4.5 billion lira ($2.3
billion), with funding to be provided at its policy rate of 4.5
percent.
On Monday, the bank said it would hold one-off forex
auctions of at least $150 million on days when it provides lira
funding at its policy rate - a bid to keep interest rates low
without weakening the currency. It sold $300 million this week
and $400 million last week through forex
auctions.
The main Istanbul stock index rose 0.81 percent to
71,214.61 points after tumbling to its lowest level so far this
year on Monday. ($1 = 1.9438 Turkish liras)
