ISTANBUL, June 26 Shares in Turkish football clubs were volatile on Wednesday on the back of a UEFA match-fixing ruling, while other stocks firmed on easing concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to cut back its monetary stimulus.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas shares slid 6.58 percent and 2.76 percent respectively after the clubs were banned from European soccer for two seasons for their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.

Among clubs not linked to the match-fixing affair, Trabzonspor rose 6.23 percent and Galatasaray 3.05 percent.

The main Istanbul stock index rose 3.7 percent to 73,851.53 points after tumbling to its lowest level so far this year on Monday.

The lira eased slightly to 1.9378 by 1518 GMT from 1.9350 on Tuesday and after hitting an all-time low of 1.9602 on Monday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.89 percent from 8.81 percent on Tuesday.

The central bank held a one-week repo auction on Wednesday for a third consecutive day with a volume of 4.5 billion lira ($2.33 billion), with funding provided at its policy rate of 4.5 percent.

On Monday, the bank said it would hold one-off forex auctions of at least $150 million on days when it provides lira funding at its policy rate - a bid to keep interest rates low without weakening the currency. It sold $650 million this week and $400 million last week through forex auctions.

($1 = 1.9311 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Pravin Char)