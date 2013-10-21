ISTANBUL Oct 21 Turkish assets rose on Monday after a week-long holiday, with investor attention focused on Wednesday's central bank meeting at which interest rates are expected to be left on hold.

The Turkish lira firmed to 1.9777 against the dollar by 1436 GMT, compared with 1.9835 last Monday before the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, largely reflecting changes on other major emerging markets over the past week.

Market sentiment has been boosted by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will put off reining in its cheap money policies until next year as a result of continuing disagreement over fiscal policy in Washington.

The Turkish central bank's monetary policy committee meets on Wednesday and no changes are expected in key interest rates or the reserve requirement ratios it uses to manage liquidity conditions.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 8.52 compared to 8.75 on Oct. 11 before the public holiday.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 3.17 percent at 78,648.94 points, outperforming a broadly flat emerging markets index. (Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Mike Collett-White)