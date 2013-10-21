ISTANBUL Oct 21 Turkish assets rose on Monday
after a week-long holiday, with investor attention focused on
Wednesday's central bank meeting at which interest rates are
expected to be left on hold.
The Turkish lira firmed to 1.9777 against the
dollar by 1436 GMT, compared with 1.9835 last Monday before the
Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, largely reflecting changes on other
major emerging markets over the past week.
Market sentiment has been boosted by expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will put off reining in its cheap money
policies until next year as a result of continuing disagreement
over fiscal policy in Washington.
The Turkish central bank's monetary policy committee meets
on Wednesday and no changes are expected in key interest rates
or the reserve requirement ratios it uses to manage liquidity
conditions.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to
8.52 compared to 8.75 on Oct. 11 before the public holiday.
The main Istanbul share index closed up 3.17
percent at 78,648.94 points, outperforming a broadly flat
emerging markets index.
(Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Mike Collett-White)